Looks Like Alita: Battle Angel's Re-Release Is Still On At One Major Theater Chain

If this sort of optimism holds up, there’s a chance that two of the three major theater chains in the U.S. will be open to welcome Alita: Battle Angel fans that want to celebrate. With the huge fan push to re-release Alita in the recent past yielding Cinemark as the first major chain committed to the cause, this news is an encouraging sign that the show might be going on after all. But as always, keep your head on a swivel, and your eyes to CinemaBlend for further developments as they occur.