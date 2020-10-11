The Most Difficult Things To Animate In Disney+'s Soul, According To Pixar Animator

One need only look back at the original Toy Story, and then compare it to last year's Toy Story 4, to see how far Pixar has truly come as an animation studio. These days for Pixar to continue to be the studio to beat in animation, they need only outdo themselves, and quite often that's exactly what Pixar does. With each new project, Pixar finds themselves with a new challenge to overcome, be that a better way to reproduce the look of water or mud or, whatever else it might be. With Soul, however, one of the most difficult things to create was something everybody usually learns, or more likely already knows, on the first day of art school, how to draw a simple line.