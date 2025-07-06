Only Murders In The Building’s Martin Short Reveals The Aspect Of The Show He’s ‘Proudest’ Of, And As A Fan, I Love Hearing This
It's making me love the show even more.
As one of the funniest shows on Hulu, Only Murders in the Building has been bringing the laughs for four years now. Season 5 will be coming soon too -- hopefully on the 2025 TV schedule -- and I can't wait to see this joyful program back on our screens. With the Only Murders cast consisting of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, along with many incredible guest stars, you never know what to expect each season. Now, Short has revealed the aspect of the show he’s most proud of, and as a day one fan, I love hearing this.
Short, who plays struggling Broadway director Oliver Putnam, appeared on the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, and he told the former Late Night host what his experience on the Hulu comedy has been like. He praised the reputation that the series has gotten, and he showed a lot of love for Martin and Gomez, as the three have become the most unlikely trio:
Just from BTS content posted by the cast and the way that some stars want to be on Only Murders in the Building, it’s clear that the environment on set is incredible. Knowing how genuine everyone in the cast and crew is really makes the series that much more likable, too.
Along with Short's comments, it’s also clear how much fun the set is through pictures and videos we've seen of him, Martin, and Gomez together. Considering a lot of sets have a completely different vibe, as the actor pointed out, Only Murders is pretty special, as he explained:
I have to imagine that this positive energy is part of the reason Only Murders has been on for so long. Due to the fact that the cast has so much fun making this show, that positive energy comes across on screen, which makes the viewing experience even more delightful. The fact that the series has such a great reputation just shows what kind of production it is, and I absolutely love it.
That being said, it’s also nice that it’s so fun on set because not everything on the show is so fun, like when a character is actually murdered. But being a comedy, Only Murders knows how to make it entertaining, even if they've killed off a beloved character such as Jane Lynch’s Sazz. Overall, though, Only Murders is fun both on-screen and off, and it’s one of my favorite things about the show.
Meanwhile, there isn’t a premiere date for Only Murders Season 5 yet, but the wait will be worth it. Fans can likely expect more videos and photos to come out of filming, as it was recently completed. Hopefully, that also means new episodes will be available for those of us with a Hulu subscription sometime soon. In the meantime, I'll be basking in the fact that this is such a lovely series to make.
