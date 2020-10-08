Comments

Eternals Leaked Merchandise Reveals More About The Marvel Movie's Villain

Had things gone according to Marvel Studios’ original plan, next month, we’d be meeting the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest team of superpowered beings, The Eternals. Alas, because the current health crisis has wreaked havoc on the theatrical calendar, the Eternals movie now isn’t coming out until November 2021, and we can’t rule out it could be further delayed later down the line.

However, just because the wait for Eternals has extended a year doesn’t mean there isn’t new information to absorb in the meantime. New information about the Phase 4 release has leaked concerning the main villain, a Deviant known as Kro. Take a look at this marketing material promoting one of the MCU’s newest baddies.

Just like how Malekith was the main Dark Elf in Thor: The Dark World and Talos was the main Skrull in Captain Marvel, it looks like Kro will be the Deviants’ primary representative in Eternals. Judging by his terrifying look and the accompanying blurb in the image above, it sounds like the Eternals will have a significantly more difficult time taking him down compared to your average Deviant.

It should be noted that when it comes to physical appearance, the way a toy looks doesn’t always line up with how the character is depicted in the movie itself. So it’s possible that Kro (who hails from the comics will end up looking slightly different in Eternals, but for now, he’s certainly being presented as a formidable threat. Here’s another picture of the Kro toy, which will presumably be available to buy much closer to the movie’s release.

For those unfamiliar with Eternals lore, the Eternals and the Deviants were the products of genetic experimentation conducted on proto-humanity by the powerful Celestials one million years ago. While the Eternals are long-lived and are conventionally good-looking, the Deviants look monstrous and their special abilities aren’t as great as the ones the Eternals boast. Evidently that won’t be the case for Kro, though even if you exclude him, the Deviant are able to somewhat able to level the playing field by having greater numbers and their own advanced technology.

Outside of Kro’s existence, nothing specific has been revealed about the Deviants’ role in Eternals, but the eponymous beings will have to protect humanity from them following the events of Avengers: Endgame after an unexpected tragedy forces them to come out of hiding. Fingers crossed that we learn who is voicing/playing Kro in the near future and what powers the character has.

As for the main Eternals lineup, it consists of Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersei, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig and Kit Harington as the human warrior Dane Whitman. Chloe Zhao directed Eternals, and Kaz and Ryan Firpo wrote the script.

Eternals will now open in theaters on November 5, 2021, although if that date changes or any other important information trickles in, we here at CinemaBlend will let you know. For now, you can discover what else the MCU has coming up in Phase 4 and beyond with our comprehensive guide.

