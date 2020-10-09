Hear Me Out: No Time To Die May Be Doing Something Different With James Bond's Opening

A previous collaborator with Hans Zimmer on the scores to Inception and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Johnny Marr’s guitar contributions are indeed highlights to the impressive scores on both of those films. So if you really want to get back into guitar-heavy Bond beats, Marr’s someone you’d be lucky to get. With the promise of eclectic instrumentation, both traditional and electronic, and a lot of guitar mixed in for good luck, No Time To Die has made a good start in showing off just how different this James Bond adventure might be, right from the opening frames. No wonder that Billie Eilish theme turned out to be the hauntingly beautiful affair it did, as the mood is officially set for 007 to go through quite possibly his most dangerous, and most emotional, battle yet.