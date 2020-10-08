Pixar's Soul Release Just Got A Major Shakeup

Let’s not sugarcoat it, folks: this year hasn’t been a good year for movies. Yes, 2020 got off to a promising start on the cinematic front, but thanks to the current health crisis, a lot of movies have either had their theatrical releases pushed back one or more times, or they’ve shifted to becoming VOD/streaming releases. Soul now finds itself in the latter category, as it’s been announced that the next Pixar feature is heading to Disney+.