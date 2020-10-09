Sounds Like Don’t Breathe 2 Is Further Along Than We Thought

Leave a Comment
One of the early signs of the modern horror renaissance we find ourselves in today came in the form of Fede Alvarez’s Don’t Breathe, a spine-chilling and stressful home invasion thriller about a group of young thieves who decide to break into the dwelling of Stephen Lang’s The Blind Man. At the start of the year, we heard its sequel, Don’t Breathe Again, was set to begin production in spring, but then 2020 unfolded as it did.
But here’s some good news: apparently Don’t Breathe 2 quietly did kick off production at some point this year, and one actor has finished shooting his scenes. The Blind Man himself took to Twitter to share the update:
Whoa! This is a pleasant surprise. Stephen Lang has been hard at work making the second Don’t Breathe over in Belgrade, Serbia with safety protocols in place, and he’s now completed his work on it. In a world where we’ve seen multiple productions shut down due to positive COVID-19 tests, including Jurassic World: Dominion (which is now hitting theaters in summer 2022), news of a wrapped film is a nice change of pace.
Thankfully, Don’t Breathe is a much smaller production than a Jurassic World movie anyway, and therefore easier to get finished given the circumstances. The sequel is once again written by Evil Dead’s Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues, but this time, Sayagues has taken the helm instead of Alvarez for his directorial debut. Here’s what the movie is reportedly about:
[Don’t] Breathe 2 is set several years after the home invasion of the first movie, with the Blind Man living in quiet solace…until his past sins catch up to him.
According to Bloody Disgusting, Don’t Breathe Again will have The Blind Man living in an isolated cabin where he has raised a young girl, who was orphaned from a house fire. His “solace” will apparently be shaken when the girl is kidnapped and he must leave his home in order to save her.
Don’t Breathe Again has an exciting premise, though we’ll have to wait and see if Jane Levy’s character Rocky has a part in the film as well. This year, Stephen Lang has also been part of the production of James Cameron’s Avatar sequels. The actor will return to the fold in Pandora as Colonel Miles Quaritch, and Avatar 2 wrapped filming recently as well, despite a series of setbacks thanks to COVID-19. The Avatar franchise will return when the second film hits theaters on December 16, 2022.
Don’t Breathe Again’s quiet production wrap is great news for the Sony property as we head into an ever-shifting 2021 theatrical schedule. The sequel does not yet have a release date, but take a look through CinemaBlend’s 2021 calendar for other upcoming releases.