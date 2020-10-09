Sounds Like Don’t Breathe 2 Is Further Along Than We Thought

Don’t Breathe Again has an exciting premise, though we’ll have to wait and see if Jane Levy’s character Rocky has a part in the film as well. This year, Stephen Lang has also been part of the production of James Cameron’s Avatar sequels. The actor will return to the fold in Pandora as Colonel Miles Quaritch, and Avatar 2 wrapped filming recently as well, despite a series of setbacks thanks to COVID-19. The Avatar franchise will return when the second film hits theaters on December 16, 2022.