Robert DeNiro's The War With Grandpa Is Finally Out, Here's What The Critics Are Saying

Depending on where you live you still may not even have the ability to go to a movie theater, even if you'd be otherwise willing to do so. However, if you can make it to the cinema, you can take in the new Robert De Niro comedy The War with Grandpa. That's a thing you can do, though to be honest, most critics would not recommend it. The movie is getting pretty well reamed by critics right now, with nearly all of them tearing into the film for its dumb, boarding on cruel, comedy, that just doesn't work.