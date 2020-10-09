Jurassic World: Dominion’s Bryce Dallas Howard Reacts To Latest COVID-Related Delay

The wheel of movie releases continues to spin and release dates continue to be pushed back as the future of cinemas remains in question. The biggest theatrical delay in recent days is the one given to Jurassic World: Dominion, which is now set to release in June of 2022. This news came just before it was revealed there had been some positive coronavirus tests on the set of the movie, which has now forced a shutdown of production for at least two weeks. This is certainly not great news, but Bryce Dallas Howard is speaking out in support of director Colin Trevorrow and the production overall for taking these necessary steps.