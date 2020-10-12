Eddie Van Halen Would Have Been In Bill & Ted Face The Music If Co-Writer Got His Wish

Much like the history of both Bill & Ted films before it, Face The Music has its fair share of concepts dreamed up and ultimately dashed for one reason or another. Unfortunately, the story of Eddie Van Halen being unavailable for a cameo in any capacity is tinged with the fact that he was undergoing a battle with throat cancer. Ultimately causing his death, this condition was more than likely why the founder and guitarist of legendary ‘80s rock band Van Halen couldn’t participate. Though in its own way, even without the participation of Eddie Van Halen, Bill & Ted Face The Music is a perfect tribute to the man and his work.