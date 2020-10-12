The Silence Of The Lambs House Is For Sale If You Want To Live Someplace Creepy As Hell

Leave a Comment
Would you ever want to live at the house once occupied by the famed cinematic serial killer Buffalo Bill? It's a complicated question. On the one hand, it's pretty damn cool to have the opportunity to live in a residence from a movie that is considered to be one of the greatest examples of the horror genre. On the other hand, anyone who has actually seen The Silence Of The Lambs knows that the cozy home in the film has some truly atrocious acts committed inside its walls.
So would you buy it? If so, you should know that this isn't a hypothetical question, as the house being discussed here is actually up for sale.
As discovered by Nerdist, anyone who has ever considered the possibility of living in Buffalo Bill's house now has the opportunity to do so, as the property at 8 Circle St. in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania is now available for purchase. The listing has been posted by the real estate team The Sisters Sold It, and they have posted a video that tours through the place. Check it out below:
According to the information provided, the house sits on a two acre property, and is available for a listing price of $298,500.
If you're a regular follower of movie news and find this story to seem a touch familiar, it's because this isn't the first time that the Buffalo Bill house from The Silence Of The Lambs has been available on the real estate market in the last decade. The property previously went up for sale in August 2015, and in January 2016 there were reports that there was a struggle to sell, even after a $50,000 drop in the asking price. It finally got taken off the market about seven months later, but apparently the owners are already looking for a new place.
To reiterate a point from the beginning of this article, it's not hard to understand why people might be a bit hesitant to purchase the house – which really does look quite nice. The horrible events depicted in The Silence Of The Lambs are obviously all fictional, but it's also hard to totally forget about Buffalo Bill, as portrayed by The Alienist's Ted Levine, keeping women trapped in a pit until he is ready to flay them and wear their skin.
If you had the money to do so, would you buy the Buffalo Bill house from Silence Of The Lambs? Answer our poll below, and before you do, think about the excellent and terrifying Halloween parties you could throw (tis the season to be thinking about such things), and also note that the basement doesn't include a deep, dark hole that people can accidentally fall in.