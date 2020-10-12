The Silence Of The Lambs House Is For Sale If You Want To Live Someplace Creepy As Hell

If you're a regular follower of movie news and find this story to seem a touch familiar, it's because this isn't the first time that the Buffalo Bill house from The Silence Of The Lambs has been available on the real estate market in the last decade. The property previously went up for sale in August 2015, and in January 2016 there were reports that there was a struggle to sell, even after a $50,000 drop in the asking price. It finally got taken off the market about seven months later, but apparently the owners are already looking for a new place.