Gene Hackman's House Was A Mess When Police Got There. Why It Won't Be Hard To Sell Despite The Tragedy

Celebrity deaths have a way of captivating the public, and in recent memory there are few that have been more puzzling than Gene Hackman and his wife's deaths. The pair were found dead in their home, which was also reportedly infested with rodents and evidence of hoarding. But despite all this, realtors explained why the home won't be hard to sell.

A battle may be brewing over Hackman's estate, and his New Mexico home would presumably be a big asset. Given the sobering details about his and Betsy Arakawa's deaths, including the rodent issue, one might assume that buyers might stay away. But three realtors spoke to TMZ and agreed that the home will likely still be a hot listing despite its history.

Per this trio, the rodents and waste in the house are something that can easily be cleaned up in order to get Hackman's New Mexico residence listed. And the home itself, as well as its secluded location, will still be a "big selling point", despite the mysterious and very public deaths that occurred within its walls.

One of the experts who spoke to the publication, Jer Collins, even theorized that the news coverage about Hackman, Arakawa, and the house itself might entice some folks to seek out and purchase it for themselves.

Some of the agents even expressed interest in listing the house itself, thanks to its location, neighborhood, and value of the actual home. So despite how much mystery and sadness is currently associated with Hackman's residency, it sounds like the unit will end up being able to find a new owner. We'll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out.

Countless headlines have come as a response to the late actor's death. While some celebrities like Francis Ford Coppola have published tributes to the Superman icon, fans have been re-watching Hackman's performances. And through it all, information about the circumstances of his death, as well as the death of his wife and dog, continue to trickle out.

Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe home in late February, which started an investigations into their passing. Items were recovered from Hackman's home, and medical examiners determined that the couple actually died separately. Despite original theories such as carbon monoxide poisoning, it's believed that Arakawa passed away first, and that the late actor's Alzheimer's prevented him from getting help or comprehending what had happened. Hackman's death was determined to be heart disease, which was made worse by Alzheimer's and kidney disease.

With the late couple's former home seemingly ready to sell, perhaps this viral story is finally nearing its conclusion. Regardless, Hackman and Arakawa's deaths are tragic, and the story will likely stay in the pop culture zeitgeist for the foreseeable future.