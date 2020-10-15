Viola Davis' Best Performances, Ranked

The incomparable Viola Davis is definitely worth her salt. When you see Viola Davis movies, you just know you’re probably going to have to whip out the hankies. And that’s because whether it’s on the big screen, the little screen, or even on the stage, Viola Davis always gives a powerhouse performance, no matter what. The first black woman to win the Triple Crown of Acting (that would be an Academy Award, an Emmy, AND a Tony), Viola Davis is in a league of her own.

But what are her very best performances? You know, I’ve done this for Idris Elba, Jamie Foxx, and Forest Whitaker, but this might be the hardest ranking yet. So, what are her best performances? Well, you’re about to find out, and I guess I will, too, since I’m still deciding even right now. There are just too many fantastic performances to pick to just narrow it down to 1!