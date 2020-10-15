The Trial Of The Chicago 7: 5 Things To Know About The Case Before You Watch The Netflix Movie

The Defendants Were Found Not Guilty On Conspiracy Charges But Were Sent To Jail Anyway

As the trial concluded, the jury acquitted John Froines and Lee Weiner of all charges, while the remaining five were found guilty of inciting a riot across state lines (five-year prison sentences) but not guilty of conspiring to do so. According to the Chicago Tribune, however, Judge Julius Hoffman sentenced all seven defendants and two of their defense attorneys to contempt of court charges and ordered all to be sent to prison.

All of the convictions would later be thrown out after an appeals court reversed the convictions in 1972 after judges decided that Judge Julius Hoffman acted out of line throughout the proceedings and also because the FBI had bugged the defense attorneys' offices.