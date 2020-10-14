Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Kristen Bell Gives Update After Husband Dax Shepard’s Relapse

Kristen Bell in Veronica Mars

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been a nerdy, adorable Hollywood couple for years now. They’re also not totally private with their life; the two have been fairly honest and open about it with the public. One thing Dax Shepard has struggled with is an addiction to alcohol and drugs, so Kristen Bell recently gave an update on his relapse.

Known for the TV show Punk’d, and movies Hit & Run and CHiPs (two movies that also co-starred Kristen Bell), Dax Shepard has been battling addiction for a long time, and had been doing well in the fight, having been sober for 16 years. However, while appearing on Ellen, his wife Kristen Bell addressed how he’s doing after relapsing. Here’s what she had to say:

He is actually doing really great. Everybody's up against their own demon. Sometimes it's anxiety and depression, sometimes it's substance abuse. The thing I love most about Dax is that he was able to tell me and tell us and say ‘we need a different plan.’

That’s good news. It sounds like Dax Shepard has taken a strong, healthy way to approach the problem by being open with Kristen Bell about it and needing to create a different plan of attack.

Kristen Bell, for her part, also seems to be taking a level-headed approach to the issue, knowing that everyone has stuff they have to take care of themselves. She said later:

But he was like ‘So we need a stronger plan. I was faltering and I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again. And one of the main reasons I love him is he’s also addicted to growth. He’s addicted to evolving.

Along with a new plan, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell will be going back to therapy. Kirsten Bell also said she “would continue to stand by him because he’s very, very worth it.”

Though they have shown a deep commitment to their relationship over the years, doing sometimes almost anything for each other, earlier this year Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard admitted that being cooped up together during the global pandemic has been hard. They’ve apparently been “at each other’s throats” cause they found each other revolting.

Dax Shepard isn’t Kristen Bell’s only family member to hit headlines over a controversy. Back in September, she caught her daughters, Delta and Lincoln, drinking non-alcoholic beer while on a Zoom class. But that also didn’t seem to throw off the actress, saying she still believes she’s a good parent.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard got married back in 2013. They had long refused to marry until the gay community shared the same rights. When the Defense of Marriage Act was struck down, they ran to the courthouse to get a marriage license.

Despite highs and lows, it looks like Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's family bond remains stronger than ever. For more movie news, be sure to stay tuned to CinemaBlend.

Up Next

Dax Shepard Tells Wild Story About Breaking 4 Ribs, Moving On With His Day Like Nothing Happened
More From This Author
Kristen Bell Asks Us Not To Get Judgy After She Caught Her Daughters Drinking Non-Alcoholic Beer During School Call news 1M Kristen Bell Asks Us Not To Get Judgy After She Caught Her Daughters Drinking Non-Alcoholic Beer During School Call Adam Holmes
Dax Shepard Tells Wild Story About Breaking 4 Ribs, Moving On With His Day Like Nothing Happened television 2M Dax Shepard Tells Wild Story About Breaking 4 Ribs, Moving On With His Day Like Nothing Happened Nick Venable
What The Veronica Mars Cast Is Doing Now television 2M What The Veronica Mars Cast Is Doing Now Will Ashton

Trending Movies

The War With Grandpa Oct 9, 2020 The War With Grandpa 5
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Halloween Kills Oct 15, 2021 Halloween Kills Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II Mar 8, 2020 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
News Of The World Dec 25, 2020 News Of The World Rating TBD
Will The Suicide Squad’s Jai Courtney Ever Appear In A Flash Movie? Here’s The Latest TBD Will The Suicide Squad’s Jai Courtney Ever Appear In A Flash Movie? Here’s The Latest Rating TBD
A Pretty Important Cobra Kai Plot Hole Has Been Pointed Out By Popular Martial Artist TBD A Pretty Important Cobra Kai Plot Hole Has Been Pointed Out By Popular Martial Artist Rating TBD
The Rock Shared An Inspiring On Set Story From Netflix's Red Notice TBD The Rock Shared An Inspiring On Set Story From Netflix's Red Notice Rating TBD
How Christina Anstead Celebrated ‘Crazy’ 9 Seasons Of Flip Or Flip With Tarek El Moussa Before Premiere TBD How Christina Anstead Celebrated ‘Crazy’ 9 Seasons Of Flip Or Flip With Tarek El Moussa Before Premiere Rating TBD
Halloween Almost Got Another Sequel Before Rob Zombie’s Remakes TBD Halloween Almost Got Another Sequel Before Rob Zombie’s Remakes Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information