Insider Drops Claims About How Kanye West’s Marriage Was Saved By An ‘Ultimatum’ From Wife Bianca Censori

Rumors of marital struggles have swirled around Kanye West and Bianca Censori in recent months. The couple, who secretly tied the knot in 2022, have allegedly seen their share of ups and downs in great part to West’s actions, including his social media tirades. As far as the general public knows, the two are still together and in a better place relationship-wise. As for how that happened, those details haven’t been clear up to this point. But an insider now alleges that it had to do with an “ultimatum” that Censori handed to her husband.

Many have made note of the fact that 30-year-old Bianca Censori barely seems to speak whenever she and her spouse are in public. However, some of the latest reports suggest that she hasn’t minced words when talking to her 47-year-old rapper hubby behind closed doors. In Touch Weekly just spoke to a source, who claimed that Censori gave her husband the choice of staying at a clinic of sorts together or dissolving their marriage:

They spent a month at this place called The Balance Clinic, which is basically a holistic therapy spa that has all sorts of things from massages to meditation to yoga to full on therapy. It was Bianca’s ultimatum, either Ye went or the marriage was over. He begrudgingly agreed, but now he’s saying it was a great idea, that she’s a genius that saved their marriage.

Ye does use the word “genius” here and there though, throughout some of his interviews, he’s used the term to describe himself. These claims should be taken with a grain of salt, at this point but, if they’re true, the Grammy winner really laid some serious praise on his wife. These insider comments paint a vastly different picture of the pair’s relationship compared to what’s been said about them as of late.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West made headlines earlier this year at the Grammys, during which the latter allegedly ordered Censori to wear a completely sheer outfit on the red carpet. It was subsequently reported that Censori was not happy with the stunt and, weeks later, it was alleged that she wanted to leave West but found it difficult due to him controlling “so many aspects of her life.” Apparently, she did leave at some point, with West even rapping about it. Now, In Touch’s source says Censori is “very close to her breaking point.”

Nevertheless, it sounds like The Balance Clinic – which is based on the Spanish island Mallorca – has apparently done wonders for the celebrity couple’s relationship. The insider even claims that Ye is making changes for the better. However, questions still seem to remain as to whether this period of bliss will persist:

He’s making all these big plans to renew their vows and he’s back to talking about her having his babies. But it’s hard to imagine all that much has changed long-term after a few weeks of getting help. No one is expecting this honeymoon period to last, his circle is all saying it will be back in train wreck territory before long.

All the while, Bianca Censori and Kanye West continue to garner attention for their public outings, including a visit to a sex shop. We’ll have to wait and see just how long the two remain on the same page but, if anything, it seems West may be on thin ice. To that point, the source also said Censori is giving West “another chance” but that “it's hard to imagine she’ll stick around the next time he goes off the rails.”