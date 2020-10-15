John Cena Secretly Got Married A Couple Of Years After Split From Nikki Bella

Obviously, there’s a whole lot of interest on Shay Shariatzadeh this week. The Canadian newlywed is a product manager who once did an interview for International Women’s Day in which she praised her mother for being “the strongest and most hard-working woman I know” also noting in the interview she is a person who fights “to be the best version of myself.” She'll likely be a bit more in the public eye moving forward as John Cena continues to grow his big screen and producing careers. However, I wouldn't be shocked if they were able to pull another fast one or two on us in the future.