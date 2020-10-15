John Cena Secretly Got Married A Couple Of Years After Split From Nikki Bella

Leave a Comment
John Cena is officially off the market after reportedly marrying Shay Shariatzadeh in a small ceremony in Tampa, Florida over the weekend. The two had been dating since early in 2019, months after John Cena and Nikki Bella officially split up in the spring of 2018.
The ceremony went down on October 12 after the two reportedly filed for a marriage license in early October. However, we can’t stress enough how secret this whole affair was. Unlike John Cena’s last engagement, the F9 actor has done plenty of interviews without mentioning anything about an engagement to Shay. He’s kept his private life much more private than he has in the past, though Shay Shariatzadeh was allegedly seen with a ring prior to the pandemic.
PW Insider broke the news about the wedding event, which is fitting for the era of Covid, but it’s certainly very different than the last time John Cena had nuptials planned. He, in fact, had proposed to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33, though that engagement was not to last. The couple very publicly split in the spring of 2018. Bella went on to meet Dancing With The Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev and the two had a baby together over the summer, a boy they named Matteo.
Interestingly, John Cena reportedly not wanting children was one of the reasons Nikki had cited about a split, though varying reports mentioned Cena reportedly offered to work that out with his former partner. It wasn't to be, however.
Some months later, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh met in February of 2019, when the actor was working on the film Playing with Fire. He’s since said that movie has a really special meaning to him, telling ET later in 2019 that he’ll never forget making the movie due to meeting Shay there.
What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.
Shay Shariatzadeh was later his date on the Playing with Fire red carpet. They also attended the Dolittle premiere together prior to the events shutting down large portions of Hollywood earlier in 2020.
Obviously, there’s a whole lot of interest on Shay Shariatzadeh this week. The Canadian newlywed is a product manager who once did an interview for International Women’s Day in which she praised her mother for being “the strongest and most hard-working woman I know” also noting in the interview she is a person who fights “to be the best version of myself.” She'll likely be a bit more in the public eye moving forward as John Cena continues to grow his big screen and producing careers. However, I wouldn't be shocked if they were able to pull another fast one or two on us in the future.