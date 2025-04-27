As Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Shop At Sex Store Together, An Insider Claims She’ll Only Stay Married To Him On One Condition

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship has been filled with twists and turns since the couple secretly exchanged vows in 2022. As of late, reports have suggested that the two are on the rocks, and West himself even rapped in his song, “BIANCA,” that his spouse had left him. Since then, they've been spotted out in public together again and were most recently spotted visiting a sex store. All the while, a source is dropping claims about whether Censori will stick with the marriage.

What Happened When Ye And His Wife Visited The X-Rated Store?

The past few days have seen the Wests taking in all the sights and sounds of Spain, and one of their outings was a bit more adult-oriented. According to TMZ, the “Life of the Party” performer stumbled upon an erotic establishment while walking the streets of Palma de Mallorca. Store employees claim that the rapper initially visited the business alone and left but later returned with his wife in tow. Clad in a black hoodie, Ye apparently didn’t buy porn or sex toys and neither did his wife. Instead, they purchased clothes and accessories.

At this point, 47-year-old Kanye West is no stranger to x-rated content. It was reported in 2024 that West wanted to enter the porn industry amid his decision to take a step back from music. That business decision caused a bit of strife, as Milo Yiannopoulos, the Yeezy company’s chief of staff, stepped down as a result of the move. West has also made headlines for his own sexual activities as, in 2023, he and his spouse were banned from an Italian water taxi service due to a lewd act on their part.

Regardless of the nature of their recent visit to the sex store, it would seem that Ye and Bianca Censori are still together. There still, however, appears to be a question of just how long Censori might opt to remain in the relationship.

Bianca Censori Will Allegedly Stay Married To Ye On One Condition

Rumors have swirled around the nature of Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s marriage for years now, with many speculating that the former has no autonomy due to her domineering spouse. Just weeks ago, a source alleged that Censori wants to leave her husband but finds it difficult to do so because he “controls so many aspects of her life.” Despite that, a source for The U.S. Sun now claims the 30-year-old Yeezy architectural designer will “move on” if West “doesn’t accept” something she desires:

Tension between them has been at an all-time high. She wants more freedom. If he doesn’t accept, she’ll leave and move on.

Bianca Censori turned heads earlier this year at the Grammy Awards, where Ye reportedly commanded her to remove a jacket and reveal a fully sheer outfit on the red carpet. Insiders subsequently alleged that Censori was unhappy with having to do that. That aside, it’s been believed that she’s concerned about her husband’s recent social media tirades. It seemed, at one point, that Censori expressed concern in a social media post, though it later turned out the account didn’t belong to her.

What lies ahead for this couple is a mystery at this point. On that note, what I will say is that given their history, it’s entirely possible that they’ll make headlines again for some reason or another soon.