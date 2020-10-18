Dick Johnson Is Dead: 6 Heartwarming And Heartbreaking Moments In The Netflix Documentary

Kirsten Johnson Telling The Story About Her Father Taking Her To See Young Frankenstein

Throughout Dick Johnson is Dead, Kirsten Johnson tells stories from her life. These include everything from gripping stories about her mother's battle with Alzheimer's, being raised in a Seventh-day Adventist household and the strict way of life that came with the religion, as well as funny stories about her dad. One of those stories that really stuck with me was the one about Dick Johnson taking her to see Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein in theaters, even though their faith looked down on somewhat vulgar comedies like the Frankenstein parody. Although she doesn't go into great detail about the experience (it's only mentioned for a brief moment), it highlights the joy that her father would seek in life, even if it weren't always acceptable.