How To Watch Dying For Sex Online: Stream Every Episode Of The Comedy Drama Series Free From Anywhere Now

Watch Dying for Sex Online

Watch Dying for Sex: Preview

Brace yourselves: this heartfelt true story about friendship and following your deepest desires in your darkest hours is guaranteed to take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster ride. Starring Michelle Williams as Molly, a woman who embarks on a sexual odyssey after receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis, and Jenny Slate as Nikki, her fearlessly loyal best friend, this limited series looks to be frank, funny, and utterly devastating. You can binge the entire series now with our guide below, which details how to watch Dying for Sex online and free in the US with a Hulu subscription.

Auspiciously, writer and producer Elizabeth Meriwether led the charge for his eight-part drama. She’s enjoyed commercial success with sitcoms like FOX’s New Girl, and more recently, hit a critically acclaimed homerun with The Dropout. Like Dying for Sex, that series was also based on a popular podcast. It secured multiple award wins for its lead actress, and we’d be surprised if Williams (Brokeback Mountain, Fosse/Verdon) didn’t bag a few more trophies for her crowded mantlepiece. Word is, she’s utterly sensational in the part of Molly Kochan.

Kochan was an aspiring writer from New York who, a few years after she'd moved to LA and got married, was diagnosed with breast cancer. After endless rounds of chemo and radiation therapy, the disease appeared to be beat, until she received the devastating news that it had returned and was now metastatic, i.e. terminal. Galvanized to “self-realize” during her remaining days, she separated from her husband of fifteen years and embarked on a series of sexual encounters, committing to “feel everything for as long as I can,” as William’s expresses it in the series’ trailer. Kochlan recounted her experiences to best friend Nikki Boyer, who released their conversations as a podcast a year after her death in March 2019.

Taking us on Molly’s emotional journey as she works through her kinky bucket list, Williams delivers a beautifully-realized performance. And she’s ably matched by a talented ensemble cast. Laura Babiak of The Observer has praised the “deliriously delightful dynamic” between her and Slate (Obvious Child, Big Mouth) as her devoted friend Nikki, while comedian Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Jay Duplass (The Puffy Chair), and legendary actress Sissy Spacek (In The Bedroom, Carrie) each lend their own uniquely affecting portrayals, as Molly’s neighbor, husband, and mother respectively.

Already boasting 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, read on for how to watch Dying for Sex online and stream this acclaimed FX on Hulu series for free now, no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch Dying for Sex online for free in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

This limited series is poised to be one of the year’s best dramas. US viewers can watch Dying for Sex online from Friday, April 4 and exclusively on Hulu. And, luckily for you, all eight episodes will be available to stream from debut.

Subscribers can choose from a variety of Hulu plans. Firstly, you can opt for one of its on-demand only plans, which comes with a 30-day free trial to new members. Thereafter, you’ll pay $9.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $18.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $82.99 per month (after the 3-day free trial available for new members). That comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too.

You can also opt for one of the Disney Plus bundle plans and pay from $10.99 a month for purely on-demand content.

How to watch Dying for Sex online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and want to stream Dying for Sex on a streaming service, just as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think it’s right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to watch Dying for Sex online in Canada

(Image credit: Disney+)

Featuring a sterling performance from Michelle Williams, Canadians can watch Dying for Sex on Friday, April 4 and stream all eight episodes at the same time as their American friends.

Don’t have a Disney Plus account? Subscriptions being at CA$8.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$12.99 a month/CA$129.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$15.99 a month/CA$159.99 a year).

How to watch Dying for Sex online in the UK

In the UK, Dying for Sex is also available via Disney Plus. All eight episodes will be available to stream on Friday, April 4, so you won’t have to wait to get your next hit of this hilarious and heartbreaking drama.

Across the pond, Disney Plus plans begin from as little as £4.99. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £8.99 a month, or the £12.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

An American abroad trying to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

How to watch Dying for Sex online in Australia

Can’t get enough of it? Don’t fret, as all eight episodes of Dying for Sex will be available online Down Under from Friday, April 4. Simply sign up to Disney Plus and you’re good to go.

In Australia, there are only a couple of subscription options to choose from. Go monthly for AU$15.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$159.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$20.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

Dying For Sex Trailer

Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney | FX - YouTube Watch On

Dying For Sex Episode Release Schedule

All eight episodes of the FX limited series will be available to binge from debut:

Dying for Sex – Episode 1, “Good Value Diet Soda”: Friday, April 4

Dying for Sex – Episode 2, “Masturbation is Important”: Friday, April 4

Dying for Sex – Episode 3, “Feelings Can Become Amplified”: Friday, April 4

Dying for Sex – Episode 4, “Topping is a Sacred Skill: Friday, April 4

Dying for Sex – Episode 5, “My Pet”: Friday, April 4

Dying for Sex – Episode 6, “Happy Holidays”: Friday, April 4

Dying for Sex – Episode 7, “You’re Killing Me, Ernie”: Friday, April 4

Dying for Sex – Episode 8, “It’s Not That Serious”: Friday, April 4

Who Is In The Cast Of Dying For Sex?

Michelle Williams as Molly

Jenny Slate as Nikki

Rob Delaney as Neighbor Guy

David Rasche as Dr. Pankowitz

Esco Jouléy as Sonya

Jay Duplass as Steve

Kelvin Yu as Noah

Sissy Spacek as Gail

How Many Episodes Of Dying For Sex Will There Be? The FX on Hulu comedy-drama is comprised of eight episodes in total, with each half-an-hour long.