Japan’s Life-Size Godzilla Attraction Is Here, Watch People Zipline Into The Monster’s Mouth

The Godzilla attraction was initially going to open to the public over the summer, but due to the state of COVID-19, its grand opening was delayed until October. Guests who wish to be swallowed by the Kaiju pay around $36 if they are 12 or older, and $20 if they are between the ages of five and 11. The attraction is free for children under 5, but surely there has to be a height requirement for that height-defying zip line.