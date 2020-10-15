Japan’s Life-Size Godzilla Attraction Is Here, Watch People Zipline Into The Monster’s Mouth

Leave a Comment
Since the ‘50s, Godzilla has been a prominent character in Japanese cinema, and has since become a global phenomenon that has been reincarnated as a bigger and more terrifying beast. For some time, the world’s first permanent life-size Godzilla has been in the works over in Japan’s Awaji Island, and now the attraction has been completely finished.
The Godzilla statue located in the city of Kobe is 75 feet tall, 82 feet wide and 180 feet long, and visitors can zipline right through its mouth. You can check out the finished attraction below:
Whoa! The new video unveils just how massive the Godzilla statue is and what it looks like from all angles, including right through to its throat. It looks like there's hundreds of teeth on him, and when you enter his mouth, the statue lights up bright purple. As you can see, visitors of the Godzilla statue can also visit a museum of the Japanese mainstay featuring the monster’s length history and play an arcade shooting game.
The Godzilla attraction was initially going to open to the public over the summer, but due to the state of COVID-19, its grand opening was delayed until October. Guests who wish to be swallowed by the Kaiju pay around $36 if they are 12 or older, and $20 if they are between the ages of five and 11. The attraction is free for children under 5, but surely there has to be a height requirement for that height-defying zip line.
Like every themed attraction should have, the arrival of Godzilla also comes with a “Godzilla Curry” dish and a Godzilla ice cream puff with strawberries. And just take a look at these details of Godzilla:
The Godzilla is supposed to be a true to “life” size of the creature, though 2014’s Godzilla made him grow from about 164 feet tall to almost 400 feet tall. Though the statue does seemingly have Godzilla not completely above ground. Ziplining 400 feet in the air would make the experience much more extreme to the public and halfway up to the highest zipline in the world – France’s La Tyrolienne, which has its zipliners 820 feet above ground.
Godzilla will next fight King Kong in the exciting crossover film that follows 2017’s King Kong: Skull Island and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. You’re Next and The Guest filmmaker Adam Wingard is behind the project that will reportedly be PG-13, and it stars Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Danai Gurira, Kyle Chandler and Brian Tyree Henry, among others.
Godzilla vs. Kong is expected to hit theaters on May 21, 2021. Check out what else is hitting theaters next year with CinemaBlend’s 2021 release schedule.