Armie Hammer And Lily James Discuss Rebecca And The One Character We Never See

It may be strange to watch a movie about a character the audience never gets to officially meets, but as Lily James and Armie Hammer explain, this is very much by design. As James said during the exclusive interview, she was constantly thinking about Rebecca throughout the production of the film because it's the nature of her character to always have her on her mind. As the Mamma Mia actress teases, her character, simply known as “The Narrator” and Mrs. de Winter in the book, becomes absolutely obsessed with the woman her husband was with prior to her.