John Wick Is Getting His Own Roller Coaster, So Buckle Up

The John Wick franchise is one of the most popular action franchises out there right now. Three films have been released and two more are already in the planning stages, with no indication that Keanu Reeves is going to be ready to hang it up even after that. The franchise could truly be called a "roller coaster ride" as the story of the films has taken John Wick all over the world, put him in front of numerous dangerous adversaries, and very nearly killed him on multiple occasions. However, John Wick is on the verge of becoming a literal roller coaster ride as a new theme park attraction has been announced that will see the former professional assassin join the Lionsgate's Motiongate theme park in Dubai.