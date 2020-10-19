Comments

Seth Rogen Has Seen Borat 2 A Bunch Of Times, And He Has Thoughts

Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

While we didn't even know it existed until a few weeks ago, Jason Woliner's Borat 2, a.k.a. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan has quickly become one of the most anticipated film releases of 2020. It's been a sincerely long time since we last saw the titular Sacha Baron Cohen character, and his movie's arrival is coming at a time when everyone could use a good laugh.

Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to check it out when it arrives online this Friday – but one person who has already seen it is Seth Rogen, and he hasn't limited himself to just one viewing experience:

Being a well-regarded and respected voice in the comedy world, Seth Rogen having already had the chance to see Borat 2 isn't really all that surprising, but what is impressive is just how many times he's seen it. While it's very possible (if not likely) that the movie changed between screenings, it says a hell of a lot that the An American Pickle star has not only watched and enjoyed the film six times, but also is looking forward to viewing number seven.

When it comes to comedy, repeat screenings can often lead to diminishing returns as punchlines become overly familiar, and that's especially true when those repeat screenings happen over the course of a very short time span. According to Seth Rogen's sensibilities, Borat 2 is a film that doesn't have that problem.

Additionally adding to our anticipation is the star's comments that the film "has a few of the funniest scenes I’ve ever seen in a movie." One can't discount the possibility of recency bias in this case, but considering that memories of particular scenes in the first Borat are seared into the minds of viewers forever, it doesn't seem too extreme for Seth Rogen to be throwing around this kind of compliment. It's also appreciated that he's kept his comments vague, as the surprise factor always adds a special edge to great bits.

In Borat 2, audiences will have the chance to catch up with the titular Kazakhstani television personality, who has apparently become a much-hated figure in his homeland following the release of the previous movie. In order to redeem himself, Borat makes a trip back to the United States with the intention of offering a bribe to Vice President Mike Pence: his daughter, Sandra Jessica Parker Sagdiyev (Irina Nowak).

Speaking of Borat's daughter, Seth Rogen added additional comments about the film while replying to another user on Twitter, specifically highlighting the performance by Irina Nowak:

You can watch the trailer for Borat 2 below:

Borat 2 will be available on Amazon Prime starting this Friday, October 23, and be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend, as we'll have a review of the film and more coming your way in the next few days.

    • Eric Eisenberg Eric Eisenberg View Profile

      NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.

