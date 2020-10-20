Why Disneyland Will Have To Wait After California Releases Theme Park Guidelines

The good news is that Disneyland and other large parks now are clear on what will need to happen in order to reopen, the problem is that it's going to be difficult to forecast in advance when the county is going to be able to reopen. More than likely we'll have to wait for Orange County to see pandemic exposure drop far enough, and only then will the resort be able to even begin the process of reopening, like bringing back and training cast members, meaning it will still be a few weeks after the threshold is reached that the parks will be able to open.