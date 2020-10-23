Comments

Enter CinemaBlend's Magical Harry Potter Giveaway

Do you solemnly swear you are up to no good?

Enter for a chance to win this magical Harry Potter giveaway, sponsored by Insight Editions. One lucky winner will win each of these five magical items. The giveaway ends on October 29th at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Harry Potter: The Broom Collection: Discover the brooms of the Wizarding World in this gorgeous sequel to the best-selling Harry Potter: The Wand Collection. Buy it here.

Coloring Wizardry: Bursting with beautiful, exclusive illustrations, Harry Potter: Coloring Wizardry is a must-have coloring book for fans of the magical film series. Buy it here.

Travel Magic: A must-have guide to the wizarding world’s Platform nine and three-quarters packed with dazzling reproductions of props from the Harry Potter films. Buy it here.

Christmas at Hogwarts: This book takes readers on a tour of Christmas in the Wizarding World, as seen in the Harry Potter films. Buy it here.

Harry Potter Guided Journals: Now, fans of the iconic film series can embrace their inner Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw with these deluxe guided journals. Our winner will receive all four houses' journals. Buy it here.

Official Rules: Just submit your information above. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59 pm CT on October 29th, 2020. The winner is chosen at random and will be notified via email. The giveaway is open to all territories worldwide. No purchase necessary. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. Any shipping issues are not the responsibility of CinemaBlend. Good luck!

