The 11 Best Movies Based On Michael Crichton Books, Ranked

If you’re of a certain age, I want you to think back to 1993. You’re sitting in a movie theater (remember that?), and you’re watching Jurassic Park. Nobody in the audience breathes as water in a glass keeps rippling due to the stomping of a massive T-Rex. The dinosaur roars, and your hands get all clammy. You have a soda in the cupholder, but your mouth is dry. Two kids are trapped in a jeep, and the T-Rex is staring right at them through the window. What’s going to happen next?

Well, I’m sure you know because everybody’s seen Jurassic Park. But the thing is, back in the ‘90s, most people read the book, Jurassic Park, too. It was one of the many Michael Crichton novels that eventually became one of the Michael Crichton movies.