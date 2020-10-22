Comments

More Of Jeff Bridges Co-Stars Lend Support After Cancer Diagnosis

Bad Times at the El Royale Jeff Bridges smiling in the lobby

A couple of days ago, legendary actor and all around good guy Jeff Bridges broke the news that he was diagnosed with cancer. More specifically, the man who helped bring The Big Lebowski and Disney’s Tron franchise to life, among others, was told by his doctors that he had Lymphoma and that “the prognosis is good.” Naturally the wishes of good will started to come in shortly after the diagnosis was broken to the public, with Bridges’ Tron: Legacy co-star Olivia Wilde being one of those who would send him their love on the internet. And those good vibes haven’t stopped, as more of Jeff Bridges’ co-stars have lent their support in recent days.

Starting with Barbara Streisand, who was Jeff Bridges’ co-star/director in the 1996 romantic comedy The Mirror Has Two Faces, the parade of kind thoughts has continued in reaction to the news on the actor’s official Instagram announcement. Streisand offered the following thoughts, which were also captured via USA Today:

You have such a joyful spirit that I know you will overcome this temporary blip. Sending you lots of love and light.

Also on hand to wish Jeff Bridges well was fellow screen icon, Michelle Pfeiffer. Co-starring with not only Jeff, but also his brother Beau Bridges in The Fabulous Baker Boys, Pfeiffer came between the brothers Bridges on screen, sparking a rivalry for the ages. But in real life, Michelle Pfeiffer is another supporting friend who had nothing but good tidings for her former screen partner:

Love you buddy.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a tribute to Jeff Bridges’ career if there wasn’t a co-star from one of his most landmark films, The Big Lebowski. And who better to throw their support into the ring than Julianne Moore, who played the eccentric Maude Lebowski, daughter to the other Jeffrey Lebowski in that particular picture. There was no confusion in the message she had to offer, as it was simply the following:

Oh no. Love u Jeff.

Though it wasn’t only co-stars of Jeff Bridges sending well wishes. Though they both starred in different corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame star Jeremy Renner never shared screen time with Jeff Bridges’ Iron Man villain Obadiah Stane. But that didn’t stop Renner from issuing this supporting message:

Much love and strength you my friend. You will overcome any obstacle in my eyes amigo.

The Rookie star, and fellow MCU alum Nathan Fillion also added his two cents, with a message that called back to one of Jeff Bridges’ most iconic roles, as none other than The Big Lebowski’s eponymous slacker hero:

Sending love, positivity, kind thoughts and grati-dude, sir.

Naturally, we here at CinemaBlend continue to offer our own feelings of grati-dude to Jeff Bridges, as we hope his cancer treatments are a success that will allow the man to abide for years to come. Should any further updates come to light, we’ll break that news as it happens. In the meantime, you can catch Jeff Bridges next in the Hulu miniseries The Old Man, which is still set to debut at some point in the remainder of 2020.

Iron Man Originally Had A Very Different Fate For Jeff Bridges' Character
