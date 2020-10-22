More Of Jeff Bridges Co-Stars Lend Support After Cancer Diagnosis

A couple of days ago, legendary actor and all around good guy Jeff Bridges broke the news that he was diagnosed with cancer. More specifically, the man who helped bring The Big Lebowski and Disney’s Tron franchise to life, among others, was told by his doctors that he had Lymphoma and that “the prognosis is good.” Naturally the wishes of good will started to come in shortly after the diagnosis was broken to the public, with Bridges’ Tron: Legacy co-star Olivia Wilde being one of those who would send him their love on the internet. And those good vibes haven’t stopped, as more of Jeff Bridges’ co-stars have lent their support in recent days.