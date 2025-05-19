The View Star (And John McCain's Daughter) Meghan McCain Speaks Out After Joe Biden Cancer Diagnosis

Politics can be an ugly business, but there are times when it can be put aside because other things are more important. Such is the case right now following the cancer diagnosis of former President Joe Biden, as the political veteran is receiving nothing but support from the family of one of his political rivals.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that former President Biden has been diagnosed with what is being called a particularly aggressive form of prostate cancer. Former co-host of The View, and daughter of Senator John McCain, Meghan McCain took to Twitter to give nothing but support to Biden and his family, saying…

Cancer is the absolute worst. It is hell. It is incredibly difficult for any family, anywhere that has to deal with it. Wishing nothing but healing, prayers, light, and strength to President Biden and his family. I don’t believe times like these are appropriate for politics.

Generally speaking, Meghan McCain is not one to avoid speaking strong opinions. Her time on The View saw her frequently in verbal battles with the other, more liberal co-hosts of the show. The conflict was arguably one of the reasons that many tuned in, but it made McCain frequently unpopular with the audience. It ultimately led McCain to leave the show. Since leaving the show, McCain has remained an outspoken critic.

Meghan McCain certainly has an understanding of how difficult cancer treatment can be for a family. In August 2018, her father, Senator John McCain, passed away from brain cancer. One of his pallbearers at his funeral was then Vice President Joe Biden.

Joe Biden and John McCain were both long term U.S. Senators, with Biden’s career beginning in 1972 and McCain joining the Senate in 1987 after a stint in the House. The pair were among the most visible in their respective parties. However, despite political differences, they became friends.

In 2008, the politics between the two were at their most contentious, with McCain as the republican nominee and Biden as the Vice Presidential pick for nominee Barack Obama. If there were grudges to be held between the two families, it would be completely understandable, but that’s clearly not the case here.

Dealing with cancer is certainly difficult for any family. It's something that tends to touch all families eventually, and we've seen many public figures go through public cancer battles.

Well wishes for Joe Biden have been pouring in from both sides of the political aisle. While it’s unclear exactly what the condition of the former President is, we've seen many public figures recover from prostate cancer. However, this cancer has apparently metastasized to the bone, and is being called particularly aggressive, so the outlook is unclear. Still, one assumes Biden is getting some of the best medical care available.