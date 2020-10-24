9 Horror Villains Who Could Actually Go Toe To Toe With Marvel Heroes

Michael Myers - Halloween

While I don't think the modern telling of Michael Myers would have a snowball's chance in hell against the modern Marvel hero, the classic version certainly would be a contender. Michael's strength and relentlessness would run any character ragged, especially if we're talking about the source of his powers being the Curse of Thorn. The rule behind that is that Michael's powers of immortality and strength won't be taken away until he can kill every member of an entire family, so any Marvel hero would have to dedicate their lives to stopping him, and maybe still lose if they can't keep said family safe at all times.