6 Reasons The Boys' Karl Urban Should Play The MCU's Wolverine

He Has Name Recognition, But Isn’t A Huge Star Yet

The problem with casting Wolverine is knowing whether you want to get a big star or an unknown. If you get too big of a star, you might struggle with other problems, like scheduling conflicts and overshadowing the rest of the cast. If you cast an unknown, you might put the actor in way over his head and set the poor guy up for failure, especially if he’s unable to get out from underneath Hugh Jackman’s large shadow.