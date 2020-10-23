Has Star Wars’ Liam Neeson Been Approached To Reprise Qui-Gon Jinn?

Leave a Comment
Between films, television, and the written word, there has been more Star Wars content created in just the last few years than at any other time since the original movie debuted. We've seen brand new characters get introduced and we've had the chance to dive back into the history of others. Whether it's Solo: A Star Wars Story or the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+ it seems that there is certainly a market for bringing back popular characters to show previously unseen chapters of their lives. So could we see Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn again?
Liam Neeson introduced Qui-Gon Jinn in the first Star Wars prequel, and while he has reprised the role in voice work a couple of times since then, it seems there are currently no plans to see Qui-Gon back within the Star Wars universe. Neeson was recently asked by Collider about playing Qui-Gon Jinn again and while it certainly sounds like he's not against the idea, it appears nobody has asked him. According to Neeson...
I’ve done the voice for Qui-Gon Jinn in a couple of the animated versions of it. I can’t remember the names of them. Myself and Sam Jackson did our Jedi knights for those. I think I did two of them. But on film, I haven’t been approached, no. I haven’t really been following them, to be honest. I don’t know if they’ve come to an end. I heard they did a film of Harrison [Ford]’s character, Han Solo, and that there was a bit of trouble with that. What do you think? Are Star Wars fans finished with it?
Liam Neeson voiced Qui-Gon Jinn in a couple of episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He also joined the Jedi chorus in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The prequels and The Clone Wars make it clear that Qui-Gon is the first Jedi to figure out how to do the whole "Force Ghost" thing. However, that means that technically, Qui-Gon Jinn could appear in some forthcoming Star Wars project, like the upcoming Ob-Wan Kenobi series, for example. Unfortunately, unless Neeson is skating around the issue in order to keep a surprise, it doesn't appear that's in the cards.
And Neeson is certainly right, there was "a bit of trouble" with Solo: A Star Wars Story, while the movie wasn't exactly a flop, it was the lowest-performing of the new crop of films, and it seems clear Disney became much less interested in spinoff films after that. Of course, as with Solo, it is possible to tell a Qui-Gon Jinn story on-screen without Liam Neeson, if anybody was so inclined.
The question is as Liam Neeson asks are fans finished with him as Qui-Gon Jinn? So are you? Let us know in the poll below.