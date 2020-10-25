Watch Natalie Portman Joke About Wielding Thor’s Hammer In Love And Thunder

Natalie Portman was noticeably absent from Thor: Ragnarok, and this made many fans wonder whether she would return to the MCU at all or would be done for good. Well, she’s obviously making her return and it’ll be in a big way. But that doesn’t mean she can’t joke and laugh about coming back on the stage with the mighty Mjolnir. In fact, she did just that while chatting about the upcoming film with espnW. Check it out: