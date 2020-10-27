Wild Avatar 2 Set Photo Shows Kate Winslet Filming At The Bottom Of A Pool

Well, the answer is, of course, complicated. It's so complicated in fact that earlier this year we put together this overview of all the delays. In short, after Avatar 1 grossed more than a billion dollars at the box office and became the highest grossing movie ever, two sequels were greenlighted with release dates of December 2014 and December 2015. The scripts took longer than expected to complete, however, and because director James Cameron wanted to shoot motion capture underwater, a ton of effort had to be put into improving the technology enough to do so. That trial and error process took years. Finally, everything was put into motion for an Avatar 2 release date in December of 2021 but then our current pandemic got in the way and shut down production. December of 2022, however, looks to be a pretty good bet at this point since filming is complete.