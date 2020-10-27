Wait, The Navy Will Actually Fine People For Quoting Tom Cruise's Top Gun?

So why is Top Gun so hard on Top Gun? Part of it could be the fact that, with the movie being over three decades old, literally everybody is just sick of hearing somebody shout "I feel the need, the need for speed" every time they get out of their fighter. But it seems there's a little more to it than that. While Fighter Weapons Scool actually looks sort of fun in Top Gun, it's really a very serious place where everybody is expected to be at the top of their game, and to show it. As Snodgrass explains...