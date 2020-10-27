Zack Snyder Confirms Justice League Reshoots With Fun Photo From The Set

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. And in an unprecedented move, The Snyder Cut of Justice League is becoming a reality on HBO Max. Fans are eager to see the filmmaker's full four-hour vision for the project, including a ton of footage that was left on the cutting room floor. Snyder is also doing some reshoots to complete the project, and he's confirmed and celebrated their begin with a fun post on social media.
Zack Snyder's Justice League has been a long time coming, as fans have campaigned and crowdfunded years to finally see the director's vision brought to life. Snyder has been given millions for editing, visual effects, as well as brand new footage. He's since celebrated the start to this process, sharing on Twitter:
It's really happening. Slate in hand, Zack Snyder is ready to dive back into the DC Extended Universe and complete his original vision for Justice League. And between unused footage and reshoots, fans are sure to be treated to a vastly different experience. We'll just have to wait and see when in 2021 the four-part event hits.
The set photo comes to us from the Twitter of Zack Snyder himself. The visionary filmmaker often uses social media to directly communicate with the fandom, especially in relation to the Snyder Cut of Justice League. Hope was buoyed for years before Warner Bros. decided to make it a reality on HBO Max, and now it's finally happening.
The theatrical cut of Justice League is currently available on HBO Max, which will also be the home of the Snyder Cut. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Zack Snyder could seemingly take the story anywhere in his director's cut of Justice League, especially considering how expansive his original plans for the movie were. In addition to telling a story and bringing the titular team of heroes together, he was also doing world building for various franchises. This includes Wonder Woman and Aquaman, as well as projects that haven't come together just yet.
Not much is known about what the Snyder Cut's reshoots might entail, but a number of actors are reportedly returning to help the project come together as originally intended. Ben Affleck, Amber Heard, Gal Gadot, and Ray Fisher have all been reported as participating in said reshoots. Plus, even Jared Leto will be involved and playing his Suicide Squad version of Joker.
Fans have been wondering if Henry Cavill will be participating in reshoots, and once again playing Superman. The actor has denied his involvement thus far, but it seems logical that the full Justice League might need to be assembled. It all depends on his big his role is in the Snyder Cut, and how long it takes for Clark Kent to rise from the dead.
The Snyder Cut is expected to hit HBO Max sometime in 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.