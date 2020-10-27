Zack Snyder Confirms Justice League Reshoots With Fun Photo From The Set

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. And in an unprecedented move, The Snyder Cut of Justice League is becoming a reality on HBO Max. Fans are eager to see the filmmaker's full four-hour vision for the project, including a ton of footage that was left on the cutting room floor. Snyder is also doing some reshoots to complete the project, and he's confirmed and celebrated their begin with a fun post on social media.