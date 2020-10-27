Mahershala Ali Explains His ‘Connection’ To Original Blade Actor Wesley Snipes

Thanks to Mahershala Ali’s inquiries, Blade went from being a TV series in limbo to a future feature film project with him playing the lead. Score yet another example in how you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, and another fantastic example of dreams becoming realities. The MCU film is currently looking for writers, so we still may be a ways out from seeing any official looks at how Ali will ultimately look as the Daywalker. However, if you’d like to see Mahershala Ali again on the big screen, you can attend this weekend’s re-release of Alita: Battle Angel, as he played the villainous figure Vector in that very film.