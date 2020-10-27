Kate Winslet Drops F-Bomb While Explaining Why Her Friends Should Never Watch Contagion

If you don’t want to watch a movie about a pandemic (since we’re living in one and all), just save yourself! That’s Kate Winslet’s advice per her EW interview. Interestingly enough, it is not predicted by coincidence. The movie sought out actual medical consultants to theorize how a pandemic may actually spread, and sure enough many of the events played out as they expected. Contagion is an odd cautionary tale today. That’s not an easy pill to swallow knowing a ton of the data in the era of COVID-19 as it still rages on.