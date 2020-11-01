Priyanka Chopra: 6 Things You Might Not Know About The Matrix 4 Actress

One of the things that first struck me about him was we were on a date and it was time for the date to get over, we were [with] a bunch of friends, and I had a meeting... and I was dropping hints to my friends and they were like, 'No, don't go for the meeting. Just stay.' And I was like 'No, no, no. If someone gives me reason enough to cancel it, I'll cancel it.' And he just didn't pick up the hint.

I said it twice. I said it thrice. Finally he took me aside and was like, 'Look, I'm not stupid. I know what you're trying to do. But I would never be the one to tell you to cancel work because I know how hard you've worked to be where you are. So, if you could've canceled it, you would've done it. I'll take our friends out for dinner and we'll wait for you and you finish your meeting and come back.' And I was just like, 'That's the first time someone's ever done that.'