Spell’s Omari Hardwick Reveals The Movies That Scared Him The Most As A Kid

When it comes to horror movies, just about every movie fan has their favorites, whether it be classics like Psycho or Night of the Living Dead or more recent hits like Get Out and Hereditary. Those who’ve grown up with horror movies also more than likely have a few that truly scared them in their younger years. This is indeed the case for Omari Hardwick, whose latest film, Spell, offers up a few thrills of its own. And the former Power actor has a particular soft spot for an iconic horror picture.