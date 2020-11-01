The Batman Trailer Has Been Recreated In LEGO, And It's Perfect

Hopefully all of you are still getting a kick out of watching the trailer for The Batman, and that it's making you evermore excited for the release, because it may be a minute before we get to see new footage. When the teaser was first launched during DC Fandome, the expectation was that the blockbuster would be arriving a little over a year later – but plans have changed since then. Wonder Woman 1984 moving from October to Christmas pushed Dune to The Batman's spot in October 2021, and so now the next solo adventure for the Caped Crusader won't be making its way to theaters until March 2022.