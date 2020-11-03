Harrison Ford Delivers Touching Tribute To Sean Connery Following Indiana Jones Star's Death

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was the only time Harrison Ford and Sean Connery worked together, but judging by the above words, the former clearly enjoyed collaborating with the latter. While there was an attempt made to bring back Connery for Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, he turned down the offer, resulting in Henry Jones Sr. having passed away in the time between the third and fourth Indy movies. Initially Connery said he didn’t come back to the franchise because he was enjoying retirement too much, but he later revealed it was actually because the part was too small for his liking.