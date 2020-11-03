Will Thor: Love And Thunder Feature Kat Dennings’ Darcy After WandaVision? Here’s The Latest

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has created more characters than we know what to do with. In between all the superheroes there have been many supporting characters that fans have fallen in love with just like they have the Avengers. I'm not sure where Kat Dennings' Darcy lands on the list of favorite Marvel sidekicks, but she's certainly going to have her fans, and those fans were probably quite happy to learn that Darcy would be back for the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision. Of course, those fans would likely be even more excited if Darcy was also going to return for Thor: Love and Thunder. However, at this point, that appears to be unlikely.
Recently, ET sat down with Kat Dennings and the actress was asked if we might see Darcy again after WandaVision, specifically, the next Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Unfortunately, the actress apparently knows nothing about any potential role, which would seem to indicate that there won't be one. According to Dennings...
I don’t think I’m in it. I feel like I would have heard by now. So literally my answer is I have no idea, I have even less an idea than I had before.
The word is that Thor: Love & Thunder, which is set to hit theaters in February 2022, is going to start filming soon, and so, if Kat Dennings hasn't been called to make sure her schedule is clear at this point, then she's probably right that there are no plans to put Darcy in the next Thor movie. Considering that Natalie Portman is returning to the franchise after being MIA from Thor: Ragnarok, it's certainly not a wild idea that other cast members from earlier in the franchise might also make a comeback, especially since one of those characters is returning elsewhere in the MCU.
And Kat Dennings does make a point to say in the interview that her role in WandaVision isn't just a cameo, it sounds like it's a significant performance, so Darcy's appearance isn't meant to be an MCU easter egg but something more substantial. All the more reason that we at least could have seen more of her going forward. And it's still perhaps possible that it could happen. Depending on the size of the role and when filming for it could be needed there's still the possibility that phone call could come.
Certainly, it would be nice to see Jane Foster and her friend Darcy together again. They make a solid team and you can imagine just how nuts Darcy would go when she saw her friend Jane transformed into The Mighty Thor. Still, the fact that Darcy will be back for WandaVision, does show that Kat Dennings will be happy to come back whenever Marvel asks, so the future is still bright for Darcy.