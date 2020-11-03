Will Thor: Love And Thunder Feature Kat Dennings’ Darcy After WandaVision? Here’s The Latest

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has created more characters than we know what to do with. In between all the superheroes there have been many supporting characters that fans have fallen in love with just like they have the Avengers. I'm not sure where Kat Dennings' Darcy lands on the list of favorite Marvel sidekicks, but she's certainly going to have her fans, and those fans were probably quite happy to learn that Darcy would be back for the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision. Of course, those fans would likely be even more excited if Darcy was also going to return for Thor: Love and Thunder. However, at this point, that appears to be unlikely.