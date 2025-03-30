I Know Elizabeth Olsen Claims She’s Not In Avengers 5 And 6, But Does Wanda Have ‘Unfinished Business? Here’s What She Says

Many have wondered about Elizabeth Olsen's potential inclusion in upcoming Marvel movies, including the upcoming culmination films. While Olsen has denied involvement, MCU fans — myself included — aren’t exactly buying it. In the world of Marvel Studios, denial is practically part of the job description, and that's certainly extending to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Yet, in a recent round of interviews, Olsen insists that Wanda Maximoff isn’t involved… and yet the door doesn’t feel shut.

While promoting her new sci-fi thriller, The Assessment, Elizabeth Olsen opened up to Business Insider about her time with Marvel. She played it cool, but you could sense that she wasn't entirely ruling out a return for Wanda Maximoff, especially when Marvel’s multiverse starts to get messy. When asked if she thinks there's still "unfinished business" for Wanda after her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Olsen responded:

I don't know if I feel like there's unfinished business, but I always feel like there's room to explore. I think the comic books have been going on for so many decades that there is such endless story that you can always go back to.

Classic Marvel actor response — measured, non-committal, and vague enough to keep fans theorizing. The Martha Marcy May Marlene star is no stranger to the studios' spoiler-heavy PR game, having danced around questions about Wanda since Age of Ultron. And, with rumors swirling about Doomsday and Secret Wars digging deep into multiversal chaos, it’s hard to believe the Scarlet Witch would be left on the sidelines, especially considering her comic book counterpart plays a pivotal role in stories like House of M and Secret Wars.

The actress' broader perspective on MCU characters makes her comments more intriguing. She compared them to classic mythological figures, suggesting their stories are never really “finished":

How we make it work for the world that we've established, I'm not sure. But I do think you can always keep going back with these characters. They're like iconic Greek heroes, basically. And there's always stories to be had with those types of prototypes.

Whether Elizabeth Olsen is hinting at something for the future or just speaking in general, it’s clear that Wanda is still a big part of the MCU's direction. The LA-born A-Lister is keeping busy with other projects—she's currently starring in The Assessment, which just hit theaters last weekend as part of the 2025 movie schedule. She’s also working on an upcoming TV series, Seven Sisters, for FX.

But Olsen knows how much Marvel has boosted her career. The Godzilla star has called her time in the MCU “the best business decision” she’s ever made, and she acknowledges that it has opened up opportunities for her to pursue smaller, indie projects that she’s passionate about.

The fact that the A-lister holds Wanda so dearly and that Marvel rarely gives anyone a clean exit (looking at you, Loki) makes it hard to accept that Wanda’s journey is over. The Oldboy veteran actress even joked about potentially playing an older version of the character decades from now, Hugh Jackman-style. And frankly, I’m for it. Give me Old Woman Wanda, all day!

Elizabeth Olsen’s The Assessment is in theaters now, so check your local listings. Also, look at our movie schedule to see what upcoming superhero movies are coming to a theater near you. Until we get more news on Mrs. Maximoff's return to the MCU, you can catch up on all her appearances by streaming with your Disney+ subscription.