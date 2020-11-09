What's Going On With The Metal Gear Solid Movie

The Metal Gear Solid franchise has long been known for its cinematic structure (and extremely long cutscenes) just as much as it has for its inventive and satisfying gameplay mechanics. This is why it is so frustrating that after all these years (the franchise goes all way back to 1987's Metal Gear) we have never gotten a Metal Gear Solid movie. One could argue that each game is is essentially its own complex and oftentimes convoluted hours-long movie, but still, millions of Solid Snake's fans around the world are starving for a proper film adaptation.

In recent years, the chances of a Metal Gear Solid movie actually coming to fruition have been better than ever, but again, here we are in 2020, with nothing in the form of a cinematic experience. But fans of Hideo Kojima's crowing achievement in video game storytelling are a hardy bunch and will take joy in anything that has to do with the franchise (well, maybe not Metal Gear Survive), and will undoubtedly wait as long as they have to see the series adapted to the big screen.

Here's the story so far…