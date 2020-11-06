The Witches’ Anne Hathaway Issues Apology Following Backlash Over HBO Max Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

A recent controversy has been forming around director Robert Zemeckis’ remake of Roald Dahl’s The Witches, as the depiction of Anne Hathaway’s Grand High Witch has touched off backlash surrounding her physical appearance. The specific attribute in question is the fact that the new imagining of this classic villain has apparently linked her villainy to her deformities, which has sparked a reaction similar to that against the stereotype of using facial scaring as shorthand for villains. Which has led to Hathaway herself issuing a sincere apology on social media, in the wake of this reaction.