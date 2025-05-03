After Bowen Yang Reacted To Aimee Lou Wood's Criticism Of That White Lotus SNL Sketch, Chloe Fineman Shared Her Thoughts On What Happened

The drama on screen at The White Lotus came to a close a few weeks ago on the 2025 TV schedule . However, in real life, there’s been quite a bit of tension surrounding some of the cast. Specifically, after Saturday Night Live parodied the series, Aimee Lou Wood called the show out , saying the sketch was “mean and unfunny.” Then, Bowen Yang responded to her reaction. Now, another SNL cast member, Chloe Fineman, has shared her thoughts on everything that happened.

For context, during the episode of SNL 50 hosted by Jon Hamm, there was a sketch called “ The White Potus. ” In it, Sarah Sherman impersonated Aimee Lou Wood, who played Chelsea in the latest season of the HBO hit. The comedian wore a pair of fake teeth in the sketch, and in the past, Wood has talked about how she does not like how often her teeth are discussed. She went on to say that it’s fine for SNL to poke fun; however, if it’s done, it should be “cleverer, more nuanced” and “less cheap.”

In response, Bowen Yang called Wood’s criticism “completely valid.” Then, Chloe Fineman was asked about it by ET , and she said:

You know, we make stuff with love. I wasn’t writing the skit, I wasn’t necessarily a decision-maker in any of that. But, I know that Sarah [Sherman] and I absolutely worship her. I tried to have Amiee the week before in something, and I just worship her. And, you know, know that it was from love and we’ve moved on.

In the sketch, which was a take on The White Lotus if Donald Trump were there, Fineman did her take on Parker Posey’s Southern character. Meanwhile, Sarah Sherman was impersonating Aimee Lou Wood while wearing fake teeth and talking to Jon Hamm’s RJK Jr. about teeth and fluoride.

Following Wood’s reaction to all this, Sarah Sherman sent her flowers as reports went around that SNL itself hadn’t formally apologized to her. After that, Yang was asked about the sketch, and he validated the Sex Education actress’s feelings, saying:

You need those reminders every now and then that parody can go too far sometimes, and that we as comedians can take account for that instead of banging our foot and saying that, like, we should be allowed to say whatever we want because that’s just the culture.

Now, Fineman has added her response to the mix. As she said, she didn’t write the sketch. She also noted that both she and Sherman “worship” Wood. She clarified that the sketch was made “with love,” and noted that they’ve “moved on.”

Moving forward, it’s possible that the discourse surrounding SNL and The White Lotus could grow as Walton Goggins, who is rumored to be in a feud with Wood after starring in the HBO series together, is set to host on May 10. However, at the moment, it would seem everyone is simply moving forward from this sketch that caused quite the stir.

