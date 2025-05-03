After Bowen Yang Reacted To Aimee Lou Wood's Criticism Of That White Lotus SNL Sketch, Chloe Fineman Shared Her Thoughts On What Happened
Another SNL cast member has commented on this discourse.
The drama on screen at The White Lotus came to a close a few weeks ago on the 2025 TV schedule. However, in real life, there’s been quite a bit of tension surrounding some of the cast. Specifically, after Saturday Night Live parodied the series, Aimee Lou Wood called the show out, saying the sketch was “mean and unfunny.” Then, Bowen Yang responded to her reaction. Now, another SNL cast member, Chloe Fineman, has shared her thoughts on everything that happened.
For context, during the episode of SNL 50 hosted by Jon Hamm, there was a sketch called “The White Potus.” In it, Sarah Sherman impersonated Aimee Lou Wood, who played Chelsea in the latest season of the HBO hit. The comedian wore a pair of fake teeth in the sketch, and in the past, Wood has talked about how she does not like how often her teeth are discussed. She went on to say that it’s fine for SNL to poke fun; however, if it’s done, it should be “cleverer, more nuanced” and “less cheap.”
In response, Bowen Yang called Wood’s criticism “completely valid.” Then, Chloe Fineman was asked about it by ET, and she said:
In the sketch, which was a take on The White Lotus if Donald Trump were there, Fineman did her take on Parker Posey’s Southern character. Meanwhile, Sarah Sherman was impersonating Aimee Lou Wood while wearing fake teeth and talking to Jon Hamm’s RJK Jr. about teeth and fluoride.
Following Wood’s reaction to all this, Sarah Sherman sent her flowers as reports went around that SNL itself hadn’t formally apologized to her. After that, Yang was asked about the sketch, and he validated the Sex Education actress’s feelings, saying:
Now, Fineman has added her response to the mix. As she said, she didn’t write the sketch. She also noted that both she and Sherman “worship” Wood. She clarified that the sketch was made “with love,” and noted that they’ve “moved on.”
Moving forward, it’s possible that the discourse surrounding SNL and The White Lotus could grow as Walton Goggins, who is rumored to be in a feud with Wood after starring in the HBO series together, is set to host on May 10. However, at the moment, it would seem everyone is simply moving forward from this sketch that caused quite the stir.
To go back and watch everything involved in this ongoing situation, you can stream The White Lotus with a Max subscription and SNL with a Peacock subscription. Also, new episodes of the sketch comedy show air on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on the news surrounding Aimee Lou Wood and this sketch about her show that went viral.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
