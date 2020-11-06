Diane Lane’s Let Him Go Co-Stars Inspired Her To Up Her Game

Just as every viewing experience is a lesson to be learned by the audience, making movies like Let Him Go is a chance for actors like Diane Lane to bank more experiences that continue to enrich her career. As Lane’s potential return to the fold in Zack Snyder’s Justice League is on the horizon, the effects of some of those lessons could be seen as early as 2021. Meanwhile, if you want to see Diane Lane and Kevin Costner reunite on the big screen, Let Him Go is in theaters now, should you be interested and feel safe enough to return to the movies to see it yourself. And if you want to see what else is in store for theatrical audiences throughout the rest of the year, you can check out the 2020 release schedule and see what else is in store at a theater near you.