Jurassic World: Dominion Has Wrapped, And Colin Trevorrow Shared A Sweet Photo To Celebrate

We were all far from those we loved at a time when you want to be closest to them. I missed my family greatly. I was away from them for four months. But the cast in our bubble became another family. I think that close proximity to each other has made the movie better. Everything we were going through emotionally we would share. We would rehearse on Sundays, we crafted the characters, which made the emotion of the film richer. I think the movie will be stronger for it. I’ve never been as immersed in a filmmaking process. Because of the protocols, the actors didn’t go far from set. The distance was stripped away. There were things that happened on this movie that I’d hope to be able to continue on future productions. This movie is about the need to co-exist and survive together. If this pandemic has taught us anything it’s that we need the different generations to protect each other. It was the right movie to be making at this moment.