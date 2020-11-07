Jurassic World: Dominion Has Wrapped, And Colin Trevorrow Shared A Sweet Photo To Celebrate

Leave a Comment
At the top of the year, Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion began shooting with a previously scheduled summer 2021 release date scheduled. While the time table has been shifted, life finds a way. Dominion is celebrating a milestone today, as the director announced the upcoming blockbuster has wrapped principal photography in the UK.
The third Jurassic World film began pre-production a year and a half ago. Dominion began shooting in February, just ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak until the pandemic forced the cast and crew to pack up. Over the summer, it would eventually became the first major movie to resume production. Despite careful safety protocols in place, the movie did face another shutdown in the fall after a few positive coronavirus cases were reported on set, but it looks like things have now wrapped up nicely. Check out Colin Trevorrow’s sweet update:
How exciting! The Jurassic World: Dominion co-writer and director shared this black and white photo featuring Sam Neill and two fresh faces to the franchise -- DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie. The small portion of the Jurassic World family were all smiles in the weekend Twitter post. Ahead of wrapping the final shot in the third Jurassic World film, Colin Trevorrow said this to Deadline:
We were all far from those we loved at a time when you want to be closest to them. I missed my family greatly. I was away from them for four months. But the cast in our bubble became another family. I think that close proximity to each other has made the movie better. Everything we were going through emotionally we would share. We would rehearse on Sundays, we crafted the characters, which made the emotion of the film richer. I think the movie will be stronger for it. I’ve never been as immersed in a filmmaking process. Because of the protocols, the actors didn’t go far from set. The distance was stripped away. There were things that happened on this movie that I’d hope to be able to continue on future productions. This movie is about the need to co-exist and survive together. If this pandemic has taught us anything it’s that we need the different generations to protect each other. It was the right movie to be making at this moment.
Recently, Trevorrow also said there were “a lot of emotions” going around on set as they shot the finale for Dominion, which included those pictured above along with Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise could find importance in this wrap photo later, since there are whispers the pair may have roles in the future of the Jurassic franchise.
It’s an exciting image for fans of the Jurassic World movies, who have followed along as the film was delayed and shut down more than once throughout the year. Though it does sound like Colin Trevorrow has been able to make the best out of the challenges the production has faced. Because the cast and crew were brought together in somewhat of a bubble due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the director believes they were able to bond further and work a bit harder on all of their jobs. He also spoke about the film’s own connection to the situation at hand, discussing the story’s themes about co-existence.
Of course, we’re especially excited to see the original trilogy’s stars -- Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum -- reunite as their Jurassic Park characters in the film as well as how they interact with the established Jurassic World narrative. It'll also be interesting to find out how the movie will move the franchise into the future. Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022. In the meantime, check out what’s coming out next year with CinemaBlend’s 2021 movie release schedule.