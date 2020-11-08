The Real 'Fun' In Watching Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda And More Play Historical Figures, According To Leslie Odom Jr.

The thing about Burr or William Still is that nobody was going to be matching me up and comparing us. I got to take the spirit of the man and meld and fuse that with my spirit. Because we were up there, that story was just as much about us as it was about them. And I think that’s part of the fun of watching Daveed Diggs play Thomas Jefferson or Lin-Manuel play Hamilton. Part of the fun is that you never forget you’re watching Lin-Manuel.